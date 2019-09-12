Mom relives son's last moments

An emotionally wrecked mother of a Durban teenager who was hacked to death and his head dumped near his Umlazi home wept as she relayed her son's last moments.

Thokozile Mtshali, 42, told the Durban High Court yesterday that the accused, Simphiwe Ntshangase, 19, Banele Mhlongo, 20, Njabulo Mbatha, 20, Luyanda Zulu, 20, and Njabulo Mhlongo, 19, all had a common purpose to kill her son.

"I still remember vividly the events of that day. We had just finished having supper when suddenly I heard a loud knock on the door," Mtshali told the court. "When I inquired as to who was at the door, the accused responded by saying they were police.

"They claimed that they were looking for Phiwa and that he had committed a crime."

Mtshali was being led by state advocate Krishen Shah.