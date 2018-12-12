Sacked VBS-linked Limpopo mayors to be charged

Limpopo ANC deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani jumped before she could be pushed by resigning as the mayor of the Vhembe district yesterday.

Radzilani was one of the seven mayors who the party's provincial executive committee had decided to remove from their positions for investing millions of public funds in the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.

But when the PEC's resolution was about to be communicated to Radzilani, she told secretary Soviet Lekganyane that she was resigning with immediate effect.

She sent a letter directed to both Lekganyane and ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha.

"I would like to reiterate the fact that I have consistently communicated that I was not involved in the VBS municipal investment both officially and privately," read the letter.

Radzilani was implicated in advocate Terry Motau's forensic report into the collapse of VBS.

She allegedly demanded R300 000 as a "Christmas present" after her municipality invested R300m in the bank.

She has, however, denied the allegations.

Limpopo co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Motupa Selomo said Radzilani would remain an ordinary councillor in the municipality with benefits for councillors.

The ANC and the provincial government announced the outcomes of their respective meetings on the VBS scandal during a joint media briefing.