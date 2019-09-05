Two people burnt to death in Katlehong

Two people were found dead in Katlehong, on the East Rand, on Thursday morning.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela told reporters in Germiston that two bodies were found burnt and police were investigating the circumstances around the deaths.

This was the second discovery of two bodies this week following another two found by police in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, on Wednesday. Mawela said in the recent incident in Katlehong, police were yet to establish whether the deaths are related to the on-going looting of shops mostly owned by foreign nationals.

Mawela said the violence had been persistent in the City of Ekurhuleni and police have been deployed to address the situation. The deployment has led to the arrest of 89 people in Ekurhuleni overnight.