Businessman raises a stink by dumping sewage inside municipal offices

Eastern Cape businessman Nick Mlumbi threw three 25-litre containers of raw sewage into the Amathole district municipality's offices in Fort Beaufort on Tuesday.

He said he was tired of the municipality's delay in fixing broken sewage pipelines near his house. Mlumbi was witnessed throwing the waste inside municipal offices.

Mlumbi, a resident of Fort Beaufort for 20 years, said he had had enough of what municipal officials were doing to him and his family.

He said: "I took the decision to dump this waste water in their offices so that they can feel what I am feeling here for the past years."

