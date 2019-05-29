State attorney's staff walk through raw sewage 'to work in unsafe building'

The Public Servants' Association wants the department of labour to urgently investigate unhealthy and hazardous conditions at a building occupied by the state attorney in the Johannesburg CBD where staff are greeted by raw sewage.

The union said in a statement on Wednesday that it had, on different occasions in the past year, reported poor working conditions at the North State Building, on Albertina Sisulu Street, to the department of justice.

The union, representing more than 240,000 members in the public sector, said there was a leak of raw sewage in the building. Employees had to park their cars in sewage and walk through it to enter the building.

"The entire building reeks of sewage. One union member’s car was covered in raw sewage when yet another pipe burst."