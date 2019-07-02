Rats eat the lunch, snakes eat the rats - and everyone else is fed up at Pinetown courts

Staff at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court say they will demonstrate on Tuesday over the "disgusting" conditions there, including a rat infestation which has attracted snakes to the building.

"I saw a snake chasing a rat," one staff member, who is not allowed to speak to the press, told SowetanLIVE's sister publictaion TimesLIVE.

On top of that toilets don’t work and the stench of sewerage is ever present, sources said.

Public Servants' Association KZN manager Claude Naicker confirmed that the working conditions at the court were dire.

"The entire court building is in a dire state of disrepair. Our 60 members at the court, including magistrates, prosecutors, interpreters and cleaners, will take part in the demonstration. If their demands are not met, then they will decide on what steps to take next," he said.