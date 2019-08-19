'No one wants to listen to us': angry Kliptown residents turn to SAHRC

Residents of historic Kliptown, Soweto, blame empty promises by government officials - specifically the lack of decent housing, electricity and flushing toilets, which often leads to sewage running across the streets and even into their yards - for their frustration.

They lodged a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which conducted a site inspection of the historic area on Monday.

"We just want better living conditions. We're also entitled to the right of privacy," said one resident, George Mohlala.

Mohlala said the community had written to the commission because previous attempts to get authorities to the area had been unsuccessful. "We have tried everything, be it writing to the local, provincial and national governments, but it seems no one wants to listen to us," he said.