The family of Natasha Conabeer‚ the Durban woman who died on Monday morning after she had been missing for three weeks‚ believe she was poisoned.

“The doctors suspected poisoning. She also had a large quantity of paracetamol in her body. That is what they [doctors] said‚ and they said it affected her organs‚” said Conabeer’s aunt‚ Nosipho Goba.

Goba was speaking to the media at Conabeer's home‚ where KwaZulu-Natal premier‚ Sihle Zikalala‚ and eThekwini mayor‚ Mxolisi Kaunda‚ came to pay their respects. She said Conabeer had no visible injuries‚ except for bruises on her knee and arm.

Conabeer was reported missing three weeks ago after she allegedly left a friend's home in Morningside‚ Durban. She was rushed to hospital on Sunday‚ after being found unconscious at her family home in Inanda‚ north of Durban.

She died on Monday morning after being admitted to an intensive care unit.