Country cannot be free as long as women and kids live in hell on earth

This country is hell on earth, it is a mess! We are living with monsters disguised as human beings. I wonder what we have done to deserve to live with people who continue to rape, kidnap and kill women and children.

How do such people even sleep at night. I guess these are questions that can be answered by perpetrators because no normal human being can do all these things they are doing.

When we heard of the disappearance of the 19-year-old UCT female student, we all hoped she will be back safe and sound. It is very disturbing to hear that she might have been raped before being killed.