President Cyril Ramaphosa's useless 100 days

Yesterday we marked 100 days since the new administration came into power. Without doubt this has been 100 useless days for the new administration.

It has been useless not because they have been unable to improve things but because our leaders seem to have forgotten why we voted them into power. They have forgotten that we gave them a mandate to grow SA.

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected to lead the sixth administration, we have not seen a real positive change. We have only seen leaders who are obsessed with keeping their jobs than serving the people.

They are doing everything to sabotage the current president to a point where we are being made to focus on his CR17 campaign funding more than bread and butter issues. The past 100 days have been more about that than service to the people.