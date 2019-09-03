President Cyril Ramaphosa's useless 100 days
Yesterday we marked 100 days since the new administration came into power. Without doubt this has been 100 useless days for the new administration.
It has been useless not because they have been unable to improve things but because our leaders seem to have forgotten why we voted them into power. They have forgotten that we gave them a mandate to grow SA.
Since President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected to lead the sixth administration, we have not seen a real positive change. We have only seen leaders who are obsessed with keeping their jobs than serving the people.
They are doing everything to sabotage the current president to a point where we are being made to focus on his CR17 campaign funding more than bread and butter issues. The past 100 days have been more about that than service to the people.
If things continue like this, then we must forget about seeing positive change soon. The investment efforts that the president is pursuing will yield no results if we are still having people detracting the current administration through their fightback campaign.
The unfortunate part is that these are the people whose names keep coming up at state capture inquiry. They are real beneficiaries of corruption. If you fight against state capture, you are fighting them and they will fight back.
I hope the reflection on this 100 days will wake people up to realise that things are not going as they should be. We need one another to turn things around. We must not at any given time think that the government will do this without us.
But most importantly, our leaders know that the energy they are putting fighting factional battles is the same energy that is needed to fight against corruption, unemployment, poverty, crime and gender-based violence.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein
