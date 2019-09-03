No justification for attacks on foreigners: Cyril Ramaphosa

Foreigners have been targeted in protests and violence across Gauteng with shops looted, buildings vandalised and vehicles set alight.

Ramaphosa described the attacks as “totally unacceptable” and said they should not be allowed.

“I have directed the minister of police to have meetings at the hostels with indunas because this violence is mutating and taking different forms and represent themselves in a way which we do not want to see in South Africa,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the security cluster will meet to find ways to quell the violence.

“These attacks are completely against the rule of law and I would like to commend the police for stopping further violence,” he said.

Ramaphosa said there was no justification for these attacks.

“We are a country that is completely committed against xenophobia,” he said.