Fear, horror & outrage: SA unites in call for #SAShutDown 'Our country is bleeding'

Thousands of South Africans have united in the call for urgent government intervention after murder, looting and kidnapping incidents rocked the country.

A petition called Save South Africa addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa has been signed by over 25,000 people.

It calls on Ramaphosa to take action in the midst of a spate of looting incidents across Gauteng, the murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy-Lee de Jager outside her school.