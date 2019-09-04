South Africa

Santaco denies Tshwane shutdown claims

By Iavan Pijoos - 04 September 2019 - 08:27
Santaco has said the information being shared on social media about a taxi shutdown was false, saying it not sent out by the association.
Santaco has said the information being shared on social media about a taxi shutdown was false, saying it not sent out by the association.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng has denied claims of a planned shutdown in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Santaco's Midday Mali said the information being shared on social media was false, saying it was not sent out by the association.

"We call on all our operators to ignore the fake statement which seeks to create panic and chaos in the capital city," said Mali.

Looters, truck drivers go on rampage

Man shot and killed in Hillbrow
News
1 day ago

“This fake e-mail is an attempt to create confusion in the minibus taxi industry in Gauteng." 

Mali said they had been working with law enforcement and the provincial department of transport to find a solution to the problems in the Tshwane CBD.

 “We call on all taxi operators and the public at large to ignore these fake messages."

Violence erupted in Tshwane last week after angry taxi operators took to the streets in an attempt to rid the city of alleged drug dealers.

Business to meet Cele over attacks on enterprises in Gauteng

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said it would meet Police Minister Bheki Cele to discuss a coordinated response to the wave of attacks on ...
Business
18 hours ago

Tshwane officially parts ways with controversial city manager

The city of Tshwane has officially parted ways with controversial city manager Moeketsi Mosola, mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Looters, truck drivers go on rampage

Man shot and killed in Hillbrow
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
Tears of relief: Amy-Leigh visited at home after being found safe
X