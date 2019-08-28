Criminals hijacked our protest in Pretoria, says taxi industry

The taxi industry has distanced itself from the violence, destruction of property and looting of shops that resulted in the shut down of the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday.

The violence took place during a protest action sparked by the death of taxi driver Jabu Baloi who was shot during a clean-up operation spearheaded by taximen against drug peddlers in the city centre on Tuesday.

The protest action on Wednesday resulted in a large contigent of law enforcement agents firing rubber bullets and stun grenades in an attempt to disperse the unruly crowd.

The SA National Taxi Council in the capital city said their members were not part of the incidents of looting that took place in the Pretoria central business district, adding that there was no aggression on their part.