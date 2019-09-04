I'm scared for the safety of my daughters, other kids and women

I am an avid listener of Eusebius McKaiser's talk show on 702. On Monday, after returning from holiday, he narrated how his experience of safety in Barcelona, Spain, is far different to what he is used to in our country.

In Barcelona, he was able to take late night and early morning walks. The South African in him always looked over his shoulder, checking his surroundings because it is not always safe to walk carefree in our country.

A listener, a South African woman who had also been to Barcelona, called in to share her experience, saying she went to places she would have otherwise felt very unsafe in in South Africa.

The lady spoke about walking alone at 2am; at first uneasy, but soon realised it was the norm in Barcelona.

She narrated how she sometimes travels, solely to enjoy the freedom and safety that she has in other countries as a woman. A freedom many women hardly get to enjoy in our country.