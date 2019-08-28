Police quell Pretoria protests and promise to fight criminal element

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said police had managed to calm down the volatile situation in Pretoria following the looting of shops and burning of some buildings in Tshwane on Wednesday morning.

Protesters targeted shops near the corner of Brown and Lillian Ngoyi streets in the Pretoria CBD. A number of buildings were looted and set alight.

Firefighters were able to extinguish fires in some of the buildings but were unable to save other buildings, which were completely burnt down.

The protests are believed to have been sparked after a clash between taxi operators and alleged drug dealers led to the fatal shooting of a taxi driver on Tuesday.

Mawela said police would meet the leaders of the taxi organisations to hear their concerns and try to find a solution.

Mawela said more police had been deployed in the CBD to ensure that no more violence flared up on Wednesday afternoon.