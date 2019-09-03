Zondo commission: SABC chief executive lays bare 'dire situation' at public broadcaster

SABC chief executive Madoda Mxakwe says his team inherited an organisation in financial ruin stemming from years of disregard for internal controls and governance processes.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, Mxakwe described a dire situation at the public broadcaster which is technically insolvent, overburdened by staff salaries, and drowning in irregular expenditure.

"The SABC is technically insolvent. We run an organisation where every single month employees are very depressed. They don’t know whether they will be able to get their salaries. Every month, R265m is dedicated toward paying salaries. Once we have done that, we have absolutely nothing left," he said.

"We inherited a mess, an organisation that was really in financial ruins. The strategy we have put in place has already begun to show positive green shoots. The biggest question that needs to be asked, politically, is: Are we the right people?