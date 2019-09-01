Panic as SABC radio stations go silent.

Thousands of listeners around the country were left with eerie silence for about an hour as their favourite SABC radio stations went quiet.

Affected radio stations included Metro FM, 5FM, Radio 2000, SAFM and RSG.

“Guys Metro fm suddenly gone quite on us.. shutdown.. almost 30 min, no radio..” @oupa38 tweeted.

“I was wondering [what’s up with] my radio I even went to my car to check if it's my radio... I'm in Bloemfontein,” Moshugi London Moshugi wrote of Facebook.