SABC cash crunch deepens - but state wants strict conditions to be met before bailout

The government is demanding a stringent set of conditions be met before it will release money to the financially struggling SABC - even as the broadcaster's dire financial situation worsens.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE can reveal that on the eve of the SABC bosses' appearance before parliament on Wednesday, the state reiterated on Tuesday night some of its strict preconditions before it will accede to the SABC's funding request.

These conditions include that the broadcaster should determine its immediate cash requirements, submit a list of identified initiatives for revenue enhancement and cost-cutting initiatives, conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of its financial collapse, produce separate financial reporting for its public and commercial broadcasting services, and identify non-core assets for sale.

“At this juncture, national Treasury will not release any part of the R3.2bn earmarked funding allocation for SABC until the two departments are satisfied that the public broadcaster has fully complied or demonstrated commitment to comply with the set preconditions,” said communications ministry spokesperson, Nthabeleng Mokitimi-Dlamini.

Mokitimi-Dlamini shared the information after a three-hour meeting of the National Council of Provinces' select committee on public enterprises and communications, where the SABC board and executives briefed MPs about the financial viability of the public broadcaster and several human resource-related matters.