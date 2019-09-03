Surprise visit to Themba Hospital opens MEC's eyes

Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini was yesterday disappointed to find patients waiting for up to five hours for medication at the Themba Hospital in KaBokweni.

Manzini, who was on a surprise visit to the hospital, had to assist in easing the long queues by dispensing medication.

Frustrated patients complained to Manzini and her officials about dispensary staff treating them with contempt by, for example, being on their cellphones when they should be assisting patients.

"You need to instal cameras here so that you can see the reality we are facing every day here," said one patient, Zodwa Mona.

Manzini, who arrived at the hospital a few minutes after 4pm, found out that the director of the hospital pharmacy had left only three officials to deal with the long queues.

"I'm very disappointed. We have seen that on the casualty there are no people in line, the emergency side is also going well but here at the pharmacy that's where the problem is.