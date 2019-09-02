Man dies after nurses 'snub' him.

A 34-year-old man bled to death after nurses at Mpumalanga Clinic in Dennilton, Limpopo, told his family they did not have equipment to stop the bleeding.

Thapelo Makitla was rushed to the clinic on August 17 after he was injured at a construction site he was working at.

Makitla had been visiting a friend in Dennilton to help him at a building site on August 17. While he was standing on a ladder, it slid and he hit a window which broke and injured him in his right arm.

He bled profusely after the broken glass had cut his vein.

His brother Prince Makitla immediately rushed him to the nearby Mpumalanga Clinic at about 2pm.

"When we arrived, we called the nurses and three of them came. But they said they were helpless because they don't have bandages or any material they can use to stabilise him.