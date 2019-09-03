ANC set to axe mayor Gumede

It appears that the ANC has taken a decision to uphold the decision to axe embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and that she would be asked to resign today.

The ANC national officials yesterday met with KwaZulu-Natal party leaders who explained why they sacked Gumede who was asked to resign but later revoked her resignation.

In the ANC, people deployed to positions are asked to resign instead of being publicly fired as the belief is that this could cause tensions.

Party secretary-general Ace Magashule said yesterday people deployed to positions can be removed or redeployed as the ANC sees it fit.

"We are finding each other on this matter as I say it's simple because deployees of the ANC are deployees of the ANC and the ANC can take any decision.

"We are just happy that both comrade Zandile and the province have engaged amicably so and there will be further engagement tomorrow [today]," said Magashule.

He said the processes of electing Gumede's replacement, who's election and inauguration came to a halt after she withdrew her resignation last week, was above board despite concerns that it was not.

Gumede threw the party into a tailspin last week when she withdrew her resignation - a move which saw the inauguration of Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor being suspended.

This came after Gumede met with national officials to plead for her job back after the provincial executive committee (PEC) axed her for various reasons, including failure to deliver services.