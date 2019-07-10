South Africa

Illegal optometrist bust for issuing eye test certificates

By mandla khoza - 10 July 2019 - 18:39
An optometrist has been released on bail after being found to have been operating with an expired licence.
A Mpumalanga optometrist who practised without a valid operating licence has been released on bail. 

 Skhumbuzo Asquith Mohlala,45, was arrested on Tuesday at Acornhoek, Bushbuckridge, by the Hawks.

According to the Hawks, besides practising with an expired licence, Mohlala is alleged to have also issued eye test certificates to unqualified people who consulted him for tests for the purposeof applying for learners and drivers licences. 

 “Mohlala continued to render services to the public of Acornhoek and surrounding areas despite his practising license [having] expired on the 2nd of November 2018, which is in contravention of the Health Professions Council of South Africa Act (HPCSA)," Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga captain Dineo Sekgotodi said. 

"Hawks’ investigation has further established that Mohlala issued several eye test report certificates to unqualified applicants of driving and learners licences for a fee."  

Mohlala was not asked to plead on contravention of the health professional council act and he was released on warning until August 28 to allow further police investigations. 

