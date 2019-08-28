Mpumalanga gets its own oncology unit

Cancer patients will no longer have to wait long or be sent outside Mpumalanga for treatment.

The Mpumalanga department of health yesterday launched the first oncology centre at the Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela.

The province was sending its cancer patients outside the province, mainly to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

Working with the University of the Witwatersrand to hone specialists, MEC Sasekani Manzini said with only one hospital having oncology services, the province is going to build another one at the Witbank Hospital.

"It is of utmost importance for the province to start establishing sub-specialty services in the province. We need to minimise dependency on Gauteng as this further retards the province's ability to carry its mandate to provide comprehensive services to the people of Mpumalanga.

"Currently, patients who need oncology services are referred to various hospitals outside the province at great expense and inconvenience to the patient and families," said Manzini.