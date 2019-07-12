SA successfully turning around HIV carnage in kids

A purple line shows South Africa's remarkable success in turning around the carnage of HIV/Aids in children. It illustrates an analysis which concludes that SA is on course to meet the UN goal of cutting child deaths to 25 per 1,000 by the end of the next decade.

The graph shows HIV/Aids deaths among under-fives rising sharply between 1997 and 2005, but declining steadily until 2011. Fatalities among newborns overtook HIV/Aids to become the biggest contributor to child deaths in 2011 and 2012.

"Conditions related to prematurity and birth asphyxia, together with infections, account for a large proportion of neonatal deaths," a team from the Medical Research Council report in the SA Medical Journal.

The researchers' analysis of the second national burden of disease study also found massive inequalities in health. "The risk of a five-year-old child dying in KwaZulu-Natal, a relatively poor, rural province experiencing the highest levels of HIV prevalence, was in 2012 still 2.8 times higher than the risk of a child living in the Western Cape, one of the wealthiest provinces experiencing the lowest levels of HIV," said the study. The number of children who died fell by almost 77% between 2005 and 2012, according to the authors. Most of that reduction was due to the decrease in HIV/Aids deaths.