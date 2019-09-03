"We won't hesitate to call for the army" - Premier David Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has promised to call for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) if the violence in the province persists.

Makhura on Tuesday morning said he had already spoken to the Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Elias Mawela for steps to be taken to end the violence and looting that have engulfed the province in the past few days.

"I will not hesitate to ask for further reinforcement from the SANDF, should the police need such support. Several meetings will also be held with various stakeholders to calm down the situation across Gauteng," Makhura said.

On Monday police were deployed in various parts of Gauteng, as looting and vandalism spread across the province, targeting foreign owned shops. Makhura condemned the violence, describing it as 'criminality'.