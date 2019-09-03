South Africa

"We won't hesitate to call for the army" - Premier David Makhura

By Linda Kea Moreotsene - 03 September 2019 - 08:42
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has promised to call for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)  if the violence in the province persists.

Makhura on Tuesday morning said he had already spoken to the Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Elias Mawela for steps to be taken to end the violence and looting that have engulfed the province in the past few days.  

"I will not hesitate to ask for further reinforcement from the SANDF, should the police need such support. Several meetings will also be held with various stakeholders to calm down the situation across Gauteng," Makhura said.    

On Monday police were deployed in various parts of Gauteng, as looting and vandalism spread across the province, targeting foreign owned shops.  Makhura condemned the violence, describing it as 'criminality'.

" I condemn in the strongest of terms all acts of criminality and lawlessness that brought some areas of our province to a standstill due to the looting of shops and torching of buildings as well as the closure of some roads. We live in a law-governed society and any act of criminality shall be dealt with decisively and swiftly, regardless of nationality," Makhura said.

On Tuesday, police were already deployed on hotspots where the looting and damage property have occurred in the past. Residents in Alexandra, in the North of Johannesburg woke up to heavy police presence, as authorities anticipate more violence.

Amongst the areas that have been affected Pretoria CBD, Joburg CBD, Malvern, Germiston and Turfontein.  

This is a developing story....

