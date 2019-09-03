Ingonyama Trust kicks out racist ex-guesthouse owner Andre Slade

Slade and his Slovakian partner, Katerina Krizaniova, made headlines in 2016 when he sent an e-mail barring black people from his Sodwana Bay guesthouse. It went viral and he was reported to the Equality Court.

The guesthouse subsequently closed but Slade continued to live on the property.

The duo sparked further outrage when Slade justified the ban on racist grounds in various media interviews. He claimed that "God's word" said whites were superior‚ that blacks were classified in the Bible as "animals"‚ and that whites had a "crown" on their heads that blacks did not have.

Slade and Krizaniova were found guilty of hate speech by the Equality Court in February last year and ordered to pay R50,000 to a non-profit organisation in Mtubatuba.

Slade then set his sights on Zulu king Goodwill Zwelethini after he was served with a letter of demand by the Ingonyama Trust board demanding immediate payment of R62‚584 in rental arrears for the land on which he lives.

In April, Slade posted on his website saying the board had picked a "royal fight"‚ refusing to pay the outstanding rent because he and Krizaniova didn’t recognise Zwelithini’s authority as king.