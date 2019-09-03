Gavin Watson funeral: ANC flags draped across podium, party stalwarts sing praise songs

Hundreds of mourners filed into Port Elizabeth’s Feather Market Centre on Tuesday morning to pay their final respects to Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, with ANC supporters breaking out into song.

Streets in the centre of Port Elizabeth were blocked off ahead of the 71-year-old's funeral.

Watson, who controlled African Global Operations (AGO), formerly known as Bosasa, died when his car crashed at high speed into a bridge pillar last week Monday within the OR Tambo International airport precinct.

The exact cause of the accident is unknown with a team of specialised police accident investigators probing the cause.