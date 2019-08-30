IN PHOTOS | Gavin Watson's memorial service

Former Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson's memorial service was held at Little Falls Christian Centre in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on Friday.

The event was attended by family and friends of the late businessman as well as ANC leaders such as Nomvula Mokonyane.

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane lashed out at the media during the service, saying, "They [media] never loved you because of your conviction. They will never love you for who you are.”

She said the Watsons had funded the ANC despite it not being okay to do so. “These are white people, a family who believes contextual theology.”

She said Watson was a freedom fighter.

“My time will come when I will tell you what Gavin has done, not what Agrizzi has said. My time will come,” she said.

After her speech, the church erupted in praise, singing a struggle song.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi implicated Mokonyane in his evidence before the commission of inquiry into state capture. Mokonyane has denied the allegations.

“Remember Gavin, love them but trust no one,” she said.

Joyce Mazibuko, the Watson family's domestic worker, broke down in tears.

She said Watson had always treated her with the utmost respect and never saw her “as a maid”.

“He was a very good man. He will receive many blessings from the Lord,” she said.