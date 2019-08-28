Let's get to bottom of Gavin Watson crash

The appointment of accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter to investigate the crash that took the life of Gavin Watson, controversial CEO of the equally controversial company African Global Operations, would hopefully, in the long run, result in certainty over what caused the accident.

There is too much speculation, some of it really dangerous, going on about what may have killed the boss of a company that was previously known as Bosasa.

His death came at a time when he was at the centre of allegations that, for years, his company bought favours with ANC and government leaders which resulted in Bosasa benefitting handsomely from state contracts and in industries that are regulated by the state.

There were claims, made by his one-time close associate and former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi, that former president Jacob Zuma's associates and ministers benefitted directly from this alleged corruption.