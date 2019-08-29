Gavin Watson would often drive without his seatbelt: nephew

He said the family was still without answers as to what Watson was doing at the airport so early that morning.

"All we can do at the moment is speculate. We know he often had meetings with people who were travelling from the airport. He would hold a meeting there, basically, if someone was flying out.

"Bosasa staff working at the airport would also meet between 5am and 6am. They would sing a song and pray. Maybe he [Gavin] was awake and thought that he should go through and participate."

Watson said there were so many unanswered questions the family had been left with.

"We were hoping that his cellphone, which we know he had with him, would provide the answers - but we could not find it."