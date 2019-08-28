Gavin Watson's body to be 'fingerprinted to stamp out all speculation'

Fingerprints were being taken from the body of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson to make sure it was him who died in a car crash in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

A police source close to the investigation said it was being done for several reasons.

"It's part of standard operating procedures. And it's being done to stamp out all the speculation on whether this was in fact Watson who died," he said.

The results of a post mortem on the body was expected to be available on Thursday.

Watson, 71, died when the Toyota Corolla he was driving, which belonged to African Global Operations [formerly Bosasa], crashed into a bridge pillar within the precinct of OR Tambo international airport at around 5am.

According to police sources Watson's cellphone was yet to be found.

A police source who is stationed at the airport said Watson's cellphone could not be located during a search of the accident scene. His wallet was found at the scene with R70 cash and his driving licence and ID.

"Company directors have been asked for information on it, whether it was at the Bosasa offices or if it may be at another location. So far no information has been given on it.

"It was also not with his family," said the source.

Bosasa spokesperson Papa Leshabane, asked whether police had approached company staff for help in locating Watson's cellphone, said: "I am not having this conversation with you. I am not commenting on it or on what has been asked."

Watson was the CEO of African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, which has made headlines following reports of corrupt government tenders worth many millions of rands.