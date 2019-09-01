Watson family welcomes Mbalula's promise to probe his fatal car crash

The family of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson has welcomed the decision by transport minister Fikile Mbalula to launch a full investigation into his fatal car crash on Monday last week.

Sunday Independent reported that Mbalula had roped in other law enforcement agencies to investigate the accident. Family spokesperson Papa Leshabane said that they had taken note of Mbalula’s undertaking and that it was appreciated.

“The family has taken note of what Mbalula said on the media and appreciate help from all quarters,” said Leshabane.