Gavin Watson an ANC man for years

Gavin Watson was a controversial figure who has been accused of a corrupt relationship with senior government officials.

He was one of the four popular Watson brothers who played a huge role in the fight against apartheid. The Watson family rose to fame in the Eastern Cape during the apartheid -era when Daniel "Cheeky" Watson, a formidable rugby player, created a furore by deciding to play with black South Africans - turning down his opportunity to join the all-white Springboks.

The roots of brothers Gavin, Ronnie, Cheeky and Valence are on a farm near Somerset East in the Eastern Cape. Their father was said to have been a fundamentalist lay preacher who taught his sons that all people are equal. The Watsons were well-known activists in the United Democratic Front.

When they were still young rugby players, and playing with other races, Gavin and Valence once had to lie flat on the floor of a taxi that was taking black players to a stadium surrounded by armoured police vehicles. Black players often stayed at the Watson home.