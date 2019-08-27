Gavin Watson was due to testify at SARS inquiry

Mystery surrounds the fatal car crash which claimed the life of controversial Bosasa boss Gavin Watson yesterday.

Watson was killed in a horrific crash near OR Tambo International Airport.

He was driving a company-owned white Toyota Corolla as his luxurious BMW X5 had apparently been having mechanical issues.

Police said there was "no evidence at this stage" that suggests foul play in the strange car crash - but they were probing whether anyone can be held liable for culpable homicide, or "gross negligence" linked to that accident.

Sowetan's sister publication Business Day has established that Watson's family are also seeking an independent reconstruction of the fatal crash scene.

The crash happened the day before the 73-year-old was due to face tough questions about his company's tax affairs at a Sars inquiry.

Watson was subpoenaed to testify about whether he and his companies had given accurate information to the revenue services following the damaging testimony of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo inquiry into state capture.

At the scene of Watson's car crash, there were unanswered questions on why there were no skid marks on the road indicating that he had tried to stop the car before it crashed at around 5am yesterday.

"There is no sign that the driver tried to stop the car," said one Ekurhuleni metro police officer on the scene.

Watson's car appeared to have disintegrated from the front after it hit a concrete pillar under a bridge on the R24 road near the airport.