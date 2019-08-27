South Africa

Gavin Watson was speeding at the time of fatal crash, eyewitness says

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 27 August 2019 - 17:44
The wreckage of the car driven by Gavin Watson.
The wreckage of the car driven by Gavin Watson.
Image: Screengrab via eNCA

The car Gavin Watson was driving was travelling at high speed when it ploughed into a pillar on Monday morning, an eyewitness has said.

Watson died in the crash, which took place under a bridge near OR Tambo International Airport.

Shuttle driver Mphahlele Wa Kgosi said he was on his way to the airport to drop off a client who was on a 6am flight.

"It was early in the morning and there was not a lot of traffic. There was a [Toyota] Corolla in front of me, which was driving in the far right [lane]. I took the far left [lane] for departures," Wa Kgosi told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon.

Gavin Watson was due to testify at SARS inquiry

Watson was due to testify in Sars inquiry
News
8 hours ago

Wa Kgosi said he thought that by taking the lane of the far right, the Corolla was on its way to the car rental parking or taking a shortcut to domestic arrivals.

"I was so surprised because he was travelling at a high speed, but I thought maybe he is rushing for a flight because it was early in the morning," he said.

"In a split second after taking the far right [lane], he went straight into the pillar. The Corolla spun around and the bumper came off. When I drove past, I saw it was badly damaged," Wa Kgosi added.

The 47-year-old said he initially thought the it was an Uber or shuttle driver because of the make of vehicle.

"I didn't stop because I was with a client. When I came back from the airport I saw some police there and tape around the car," he said.

Wa Kgosi said he saw a picture of the crash trending on Twitter later on Monday, and then realised that it was the same accident he had witnessed.

"This Corolla, I saw it in the morning. That's how I found out it was Gavin Watson," he said.

"There wasn't any distraction in his way. Maybe he was texting and driving, but I don't know."

The car belonged to Watson's embattled business, African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa. Watson had borrowed the company car on Sunday “as his car was in for mechanical repairs", a company representative said.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Katlego Mogale said the crash happened when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

A culpable homicide case has been opened.

Angelo Agrizzi cynical about Gavin Watson fatal crash

Angelo Agrizzi, the man who testified against his former boss , former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, offered his condolences to the family after Watson ...
News
1 day ago

Agrizzi, commission agree on settlement for racist remarks

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi and the SA Human Rights Commission have agreed on a  R200,000 settlement for his use of the k-word during a ...
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Twitter awash with conspiracy theories about Gavin Watson's death
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X