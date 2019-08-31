Residents give Gauteng premier seven days to respond to demand for land

About 300 residents living in Johannesburg South marched through the streets of the city centre on Friday morning. They are calling for the provincial government to address their needs for land and housing. They are also asking for their areas to be developed.

The march included residents from Eldorado Park, Diepkloof, Freedom Park, Meadowlands, Klipspruit, Ennerdale and Vryhof. They carried placards which read: “How long living in [shacks]”, “25 years of democracy and no development” and “We want Southern Farms Now”.

The group walked from Library Gardens in central Johannesburg to the Gauteng Legislature building and Gauteng department of human settlements, where they demanded that Premier David Makhura and Gauteng MEC of human settlements Lebogang Maile accept their memorandum of demands.

Some of the demands included, decent housing closer to economic activity, transparency in the Rapid Land Release Programme (RLRP) and Mega Housing Development programmes, an end to privatisation of the housing projects, employment of community members in development projects, transparency in the election of community liaison officers, and free quality healthcare and education in their communities.