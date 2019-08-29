One arrested in KZN land grabs

One person has been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal following land grabs in Thornville, outside Pietermaritzburg.

According to police, a 55-year-old man was arrested for trespassing and appeared in court on Thursday following a complaint by the landowner.

"The complainant alleged that the suspect was planning to sell his land without his consent," said KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

The arrest came after more than 200 community members tried to once again invade a farm in the area.

"This morning we had a big gathering at our farm where people were planning to invade our farm again. We called the police and the crowd was dispersed," said farm owner Daniel Goodall.

Goodall said it wasn’t the first time his property and two other properties in the area had been invaded.