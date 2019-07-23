Driver shot dead, 'hijackers' bust with truck carrying R2m copper load

A gang of suspected hijackers was arrested on Monday night after allegedly killing a truck driver during a botched hijacking on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth.

The suspects are believed to have been targeting an estimated R2m worth of copper that was being transported from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.

The body of 53-year-old truck driver Absalom Mnisi was found about 9:30am on Tuesday alongside the N2 near the Coega industrial development zone where the hijacking took place.

The arrest has raised concerns over the sophistication of hijacking networks after the five hijackers were caught in possession of the truck in Makepeace Crescent, Perseverance, behind an abandoned warehouse.

A portable network signal-jamming device was plugged into the lighter socket of the truck in what appears to be a failed attempt to scramble the tracking device and cellphone signals.