South Africa

Four men linked to abduction and murder of police officer arrested

By Ernest Mabuza - 13 August 2019 - 16:37
Four people were arrested at the weekend in connection with the death of a Free State policeman Sgt Koos Mokoena. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State.

Sgt Koos Mokoena, 44, attached to the Free State provincial security intelligence, was apparently kidnapped in Phuthaditjhaba on August 2 and robbed of his state vehicle and electronic equipment.

On August 8, the body of Mokoena and that of a civilian were found dumped near the Basotho Cultural Village in Phuthaditjhaba.

His state vehicle was found abandoned in Lesotho.

Following a a joint operation by the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, police crime intelligence and the tactical response team, four people were arrested at the weekend.

Setoro Koenehelo, 33, Rasunyane Pule Enoch, 27, Ralejoe Patrick Tumelo, 27, and Teboho Mokoena, 24, appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Monday.

Their case was postponed to Monday.

