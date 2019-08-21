School of specialisation on drive to the future

The future looks bright for maths and science pupils at the Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation, on the East Rand, who will be trained as qualified car technicians by five big motor companies in SA.

Yesterday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi officially launched the school with a focus on manufacturing, transport and logistics.

The school is situated in the eastern economic development corridor where the major industries are transport, manufacturing and logistics.

Lesufi said the school has partnered with MerSeta (Manufacturing, engineering and related services Seta) to provide pupils with workplace experience, learnerships, artisanships and entrepreneurial skills. "MerSeta will assist learners from this school who will pass mathematics, tech maths, and physical science to be trained as motor technicians at Ford, VW, Audi, Toyota and Mazda.

"They will also be assisting the school in funding and upgrading the workshops to enable the school to be accredited as a formal training centre in the future," Lesufi said.