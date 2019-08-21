School of specialisation on drive to the future
The future looks bright for maths and science pupils at the Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation, on the East Rand, who will be trained as qualified car technicians by five big motor companies in SA.
Yesterday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi officially launched the school with a focus on manufacturing, transport and logistics.
The school is situated in the eastern economic development corridor where the major industries are transport, manufacturing and logistics.
Lesufi said the school has partnered with MerSeta (Manufacturing, engineering and related services Seta) to provide pupils with workplace experience, learnerships, artisanships and entrepreneurial skills. "MerSeta will assist learners from this school who will pass mathematics, tech maths, and physical science to be trained as motor technicians at Ford, VW, Audi, Toyota and Mazda.
"They will also be assisting the school in funding and upgrading the workshops to enable the school to be accredited as a formal training centre in the future," Lesufi said.
The school has 17 apprentices, including former pupils. They do their theory at the school and are then placed in various automotive companies to do the practical component.
Lesufi said he was excited about the partnership they have with different companies in the private sector as they would support the school with training services and material.
"If we fail to change the education landscape, we will never succeed in empowering our children with necessary skills to improve our economy."
The schools of specialisation target talented pupils, focusing on the disciplines of maths, science and information communication technology, commerce and entrepreneurship, engineering and sports.
Martin Kubheka, a grade 12 automotive pupil, said he has learnt a lot about car engines.
"In class we are taught about how to diagnose the engine. At this moment we have done the compression test and cylinder engage test and I did not know about these things before."