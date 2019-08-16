Litigation costing education department

The Gauteng department of Education has lost more than R2.8m on litigation cases in the 2018/19 financial year.

The department revealed this in a written response in the provincial legislature.

According to the replies, the department received a total of 75 new cases for the 2018/19 financial year. A total of 37 cases were finalised and the department was successful in 32 cases.

At least five cases were settled out of court and the department managed to save R386,000 from the initial R14.03m.

The department was sued for amounts between R140,000 and R432,678. It was not clear what the department was sued for.

Two cases were for unfair dismissal and the labour court ordered compensation of R10,000 and R523,311, respectively.