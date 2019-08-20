Save for two, all Gauteng municipalities are limping towards dysfunction

All the municipalities in Gauteng are degrading to a risk of being dysfunctional with the exception of Ekurhuleni and Midvaal.

This was announced by Gauteng corporate governance MEC Lebogang Maile in his briefing on the state of municipalities in the province.

Maile said municipalities were struggling with political and administrative interface, corruption, fraud, poor financial management, violent service delivery protests, non-payment of services and huge service delivery backlogs.

“We have noted that most of our municipalities in Gauteng are at risk of degeneration to dysfunctional level except two – Ekurhuleni and Midvaal. Both Emfuleni [local municipality] and West Rand district municipality are dysfunctional,” Maile said.

He added that Emfuleni was still receiving provincial intervention which has been the case for the past one year and two months. West Rand district was also receiving intervention from provincial government.