Beauty coins it with hobby

Running a business of enhancing people's beauty is also about boosting their confidence and making them feel good about themselves.

This is according to Beauty Sandt, who is the founder of Bontleful Beauty Spa in Kathu in the Northern Cape. The business specialises in nails and beauty therapy.

Sandt became an entrepreneur by default after undertaking a nail technician course as a hobby while studying towards her diploma in chemical engineering at Motheo TVET College in Bloemfontein.

"I never thought I would end up running a business like this because doing nails was just a hobby for me," she said.

"However, after completing my studies, I went back home and I saw a business opportunity in the beauty industry, so I started small and my business has grown over the years."

Sandt said she started by opening a nails and hair salon at her parents' home in 2014.

She registered her business two years later and applied for funding and received a R50,000 grant from the National Youth Development Agency.

"I bought a wendyhouse and equipment to enhance my business. I hired two more ladies to assist me because my clientele was growing."

Due to the response she was getting from locals, Sandt decided to expand the services offered by her business.