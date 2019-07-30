Maile demands explanation from Tshwane mayor over alleged R7m golden handshake payout to municipal manager
Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance Lebogang Maile has written a letter to the City of Tshwane mayor about the alleged R7m golden handshake offered to its municipal manager.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Maile said he wanted mayor Steve Mokgalapa to confirm or deny the golden handshake allegations
Sowetan reported on Monday that Mosola, whose five-year contract ends in 2022, will be paid in full the remaining remuneration as the city cuts ties with him. Mosola earns around R2.4m a year.
Mokgalapa, who's apparently not in the country, was expected to respond within three working days.
"In the circumstances, and in the interest of good and clean governance, I deem it necessary, to issue your good self with a directive, as I hereby do, to either confirm or rebut the allegations of the secret settlement agreement with the city manager," said Maile in his letter as quoted in the statement.
Maile said he was seeking "the collective wisdom of the City if the allegations are true and provides an appropriate explanation on the route he will pursue regarding the matter".
"If the media reports are indeed true, you are further directed to provide me with a comprehensive report on the said settlement agreement and provide cogent reasons for same, within 2 days of receipt of this letter, failing which I will reserve my right, as the MEC responsible for local government in the province, to take appropriate action, which may include an application to a competent court for an order to review and set aside the agreement in question," Maile stated in his letter.
Mosola had a torrid relationship with former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, over a controversial project management contract awarded to GladAfrica.
Maile said he was concerned that the City of Tshwane has not acted on a number of "glaring accusations of maladministration or wrongdoing levelled against Dr. Mosola".
"To date, the City has not acted on either the auditor-general or [attorneys] Bowmans report, yet the City is now willing to offer the city manager a “golden handshake” to walk away into the sunset, and effectively escaping accountability. This matter cannot be left undisturbed as it will set an untenable precedent," said Maile in the letter.