Maile demands explanation from Tshwane mayor over alleged R7m golden handshake payout to municipal manager

Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance Lebogang Maile has written a letter to the City of Tshwane mayor about the alleged R7m golden handshake offered to its municipal manager.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Maile said he wanted mayor Steve Mokgalapa to confirm or deny the golden handshake allegations

Sowetan reported on Monday that Mosola, whose five-year contract ends in 2022, will be paid in full the remaining remuneration as the city cuts ties with him. Mosola earns around R2.4m a year.

Mokgalapa, who's apparently not in the country, was expected to respond within three working days.

"In the circumstances, and in the interest of good and clean governance, I deem it necessary, to issue your good self with a directive, as I hereby do, to either confirm or rebut the allegations of the secret settlement agreement with the city manager," said Maile in his letter as quoted in the statement.