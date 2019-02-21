South Africa

Rohde’s ‘selfish’ deeds might leave his children homeless, court hears

By Philani Nombembe - 21 February 2019 - 07:23
Jason Rohde, who was convicted of killing his wife Susan, appears in the Western Cape High Court for his sentencing proceedings on February 18 2019.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Wife killer Jason Rohde’s selfishness could land his children on the streets.

They lost their plush home in Johannesburg and they might also lose their Plettenberg Bay home because it is over-bonded. This emerged in prosecutor Louis van Niekerk’s summary of the former real estate executive’s predicament during sentencing procedures in the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

