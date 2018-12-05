Perry said Alex and Josie were brought to his office in Wynberg by their maternal grandmother‚ Diane Holmes‚ after they completed writing matric exams at Diocesan College for Girls in Grahamstown‚ where they were boarders.

“Alex said she was close with her mother and had a playful relationship‚ often teasing and joking with each other‚” he said.

“Josie said she had a close-knit relationship with her mother and they used to talk on a daily basis. Josie was emotional during the interview and found it difficult to verbalise her feelings,” said Perry.

Both considered Susan their “main parent” before her death‚ they said‚ and afterwards Rohde took on that role.

“Alex shared her feelings‚ and although she was emotional she could voice her opinion. She said their lives had been turned upside down. Their mother was the core of their family‚” said Perry‚ adding that Alex had said she felt as if she were living in a bad dream after learning about Susan’s death.

“As they started to face the reality‚ their father was arrested and since then their lives and emotions had been made unstable‚” said Perry.

“She believes they should have been dealing with their mother’s death‚ although it has been made impossible for them,” Perry said.

Perry said Alex told him she often had to stop herself thinking about her mother. She had tried counselling but stopped because it was not helpful.

“She said she tried to focus on work and sport at school. She was able to maintain good academic marks‚” but media reports about her mother’s death and father’s trial had “bothered” her because she felt journalists were “going after sensation”.