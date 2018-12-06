Jason Rohde’s advocate was on the receiving end of a severe wigging on Thursday from the judge who found the businessman guilty of murdering his wife, Susan.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe suddenly adjourned sentencing proceedings after accusing Graham van der Spuy of “taking your finger and throwing it in the air”.

She left the bench advising Van der Spuy to consult Rohde’s attorney‚ Tony Mostert‚ about the way he was addressing her.

The clash came as Van der Spuy was questioning Rohde’s psychiatrist‚ Dr Kevin Stoloff‚ who said the former head of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty displayed none of the hallmarks of someone who would kill his wife.

Van der Spuy asked Stoloff to testify in detail about what the psychiatrist called a “severe depressive episode”‚ Rohde experienced early in February 2018‚ when he became suicidal and was admitted a clinic in Cape Town’s southern suburbs.

During his hospitalisation at the Crescent Clinic in Kenilworth‚ Rohde failed to attend court and Stoloff submitted what he termed a “sick note”.

He compared the murderer’s health to someone who had suffered a heart attack or stroke‚ and said it was out of the question that he could have attended court.

Van der Spuy told Salie-Hlophe he wanted to explore the incident because Rohde’s compliance with court orders‚ and his conduct during the case‚ was a significant mitigating factor when it came to sentencing‚ and he was anxious that his client should not be prejudiced by his failure to appear in February.

He pointed out that Rohde’s failure to appear in February was one of the reasons the judge had denied bail after Rohde’s conviction on November 8.