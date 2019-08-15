Here's how economic geologist study the fossil fuels and other materials from the earth that are of interest to the mining industry

An economic geologist evaluates the costs and benefits of mining natural resources in terms of their recovery value and availability.

This is particularly relevant today in evaluating the risk of climate change as a result of carbon emissions particularly in the case of non-renewable energy sources such as petroleum, gas and coal.

An economic geologist studies mineral deposits and the processes leading to their formation.

Information provided by an economic geologist is extremely useful to mining companies as it helps them to locate and understand the nature of the resource they are mining.