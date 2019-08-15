SebenzaLIVE

Here's how economic geologist study the fossil fuels and other materials from the earth that are of interest to the mining industry

15 August 2019 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/Adrian Wojcik.

An economic geologist evaluates the costs and benefits of mining natural resources in terms of their recovery value and availability.

This is particularly relevant today in evaluating the risk of climate change as a result of carbon emissions particularly in the case of non-renewable energy sources such as petroleum, gas and coal.

An economic geologist studies mineral deposits and the processes leading to their formation.

Information provided by an economic geologist is extremely useful to mining companies as it helps them to locate and understand the nature of the resource they are mining.


Economic geologists apply geological principles to solve practical problems in the mining industry.

Their training equips them to run the Geology department on a mine, and to organise a programme of prospecting in the field.

An economic geologist can also be self-employed as a consultant to the mining industry or government.

Getting started

  • Collect and study rock samples and read about this field
  • Make an appointment to speak to an economic geologist about this type of career

