Police crackdown on zama zamas nets 20 suspects in Gauteng

By Ernest Mabuza - 13 August 2019 - 21:46
SAPS and the JMPD in this file picture are destroying illegal mining equipment near Roodepoort. The police have arrested 20 illigal miners on Tuesday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Police arrested 20 suspects for alleged illicit mining in Matholesville, Roodepoort, on Tuesday.

These arrests brought to 30 the number of arrests since the police operations targeting illicit mining in the area commenced a week ago.

"The integrated deployment of law enforcement officers has, during the operations, seized equipment believed to be used during the commission of illicit mining. Shacks and other illegal structures have been demolished, and illegal electricity connections and water pipes disconnected," Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele said fighting organised crime remained a priority for Gauteng's provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, hence the operations targeting all forms of organised criminal activities and syndicates.

The arrested suspects will appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court soon, Makhubele said.

